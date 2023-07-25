BTS’ Jimin reacts to Ryan Gosling wearing his ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit in ‘Barbie’

South Korean singer Jimin, a member of K-pop boyband BTS, has reacted to Ryan Gosling wearing his ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit in the new film Barbie.

Last week, Ryan Gosling offered an acoustic guitar from the movie Barbie to Jimin as a way of apologising after he “broke the Barbie Cardinal rule”. The actor had worn the same outfit in Barbie as the K-pop idol had on in the video for BTS’ song ‘Permission to Dance’.

Jimin has since reacted to Gosling in a video on Instagram. “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin,” he said while holding the guitar from the movie. “Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit.”

“Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie,” the BTS member added. “Go Barbie!

In other BTS news, bandmate Jungkook recently became the second member of the boyband to top the Billboard Hot 100, following Jimin with ‘Like Crazy’ in early-April.

Since the release of ‘Seven’ in mid-July, Jungkook has dropped six different remixes for the single. The ‘Summer Mix’ and ‘Band Ver’ reworks dropped on July 17. Meanwhile, the ‘Lofi’, ‘Nightfall’, ‘Island’ and ‘Festival’ mixes came out on July 21.

The BTS member also recently performed ‘Seven’ live for his first solo performance on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. During the appearance, the singer also covered Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’.