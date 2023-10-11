BTS’ Jimin to release solo documentary film ‘Jimin’s Production Diary’ this month

BTS’ Jimin will release a solo documentary film, Jimin’s Production Diary, later this month, HYBE has announced.

The singer will be the third member of the band to release his own documentary, following J-hope’s J-hope In The Box and Suga’s Road To D-Day. Notably, however, Jimin’s film will only be released on Weverse, whereas his bandmates’ films were also available on Disney+.

Jimin’s Production Diary will capture the making of Jimin’s debut solo album ‘FACE’, which was released in March. According to an official press release, the film will “take viewers on a closer look into Jimin as a person as he lays out the candid emotions and thoughts that went through his mind while working on the album”.

In a teaser trailer released today (October 11), Jimin is seen sitting in the studio, working on music on a computer. “It’s something that I shouldn’t think too simply,” he says in a voiceover. “It became the opportunity to know what I should do more clearly. I can say that there are more things I want to do.”

Jimin’s Production Diary will premiere on Weverse on October 23. Before then, a main trailer will arrive on Friday (October 13), with the film available to pre-order from Saturday (14). Other content, including a lyric video, quiz show and a special message for ARMY, will also be released.

In a four-star review of ‘FACE’, NME wrote: “Jimin has spoken about wanting to challenge himself on this record and show something darker and more raw. Sonically, he’s done just that here, using a range of sounds and styles across the five tracks that both add new strings to his bow as an artist and craft an inky and compelling atmosphere.

“If Jimin’s mission on this record was to stretch himself creatively and distil that dissonance in these songs, it’s one he’s accomplished.”

Jimin became the first South Korean solo artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘FACE’’s lead single ‘Like Crazy’. The track also became a Top 10 hit in the UK, landing at Number Eight on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, Jungkook will be the next member of BTS to release solo material. His debut solo album ‘Golden’ will follow his recent singles ‘Seven’ and ‘3D’, and will be released on November 3. Later that month, he will hold his first solo concert in Seoul.