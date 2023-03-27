BTS’ Jimin releases ‘UK Garage’ remix of ‘Like Crazy’

South Korean singer Jimin, a member of the boyband BTS, has released two remixes of his new single ‘Like Crazy’.

Today (March 27), the K-pop idol unveiled the ‘UK Garage’ and ‘Deep House’ remixes of the English version of ‘Like Crazy’, which appeared on his debut studio album ‘FACE’.

The ‘Deep House’ remix of ‘Like Crazy’ is a more club-ready mix that speeds up the tempo of the original, while adding a more percussion elements.

Last week, Jimin made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform ‘Like Crazy’, marking his first solo performance on US television.

Jimin also previously spoke about how his BTS groupmates were the “catalyst” for ‘FACE’. “The words from the members helped me during the production of the album, and for me personally, they also played a role in deciding which direction my album should take, which is reassuring,” he said.

Earlier this month, Jimin made two of his older solo songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’ on major streaming services for the first time. The tracks were originally only released on SoundCloud or YouTube.

Back in January, Jimin also teamed up with Big Bang singer Taeyang for the song ‘Vibe’. The track marked Taeyang’s first release since moving to The Black Label from YG Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of BTS‘ label HYBE, previously said that the plan for the boyband to reunite in 2025 is not set in stone.