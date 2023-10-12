BTS’ Jimin to release vinyl edition of debut solo record ‘FACE’

BTS’ Jimin will release a vinyl edition of his debut solo record ‘FACE’, BIGHIT MUSIC announced earlier today (October 12).

The album first arrived in March and marked Jimin’s official solo debut, following a handful of solo tracks shared on Soundcloud.

The vinyl version of ‘FACE’ is available to pre-order in South Korea and Japan now, and from 11am KST (10pm ET) on October 18 in the US and Europe. It will start shipping on December 8 in Korea, December 15 in Japan and January 12, 2024 in the US and Europe.

“It resonated deeply with the fans for its authentic expression of the emotions he had felt over the past two years,” the Weverse announcement said of ‘FACE’. “To express our gratitude for your tremendous support, we’re making “FACE” available on vinyl.”

The news follows the announcement that Jimin will release a solo documentary film titled Jimin’s Production Diary later this month. The film will capture the making of the record and will “take viewers on a closer look into Jimin as a person as he lays out the candid emotions and thoughts that went through his mind while working on the album”.

One teaser trailer has been shared so far, with it showing Jimin sitting in the studio, working on music on a computer. “It’s something that I shouldn’t think too simply,” he says in a voiceover. “It became the opportunity to know what I should do more clearly. I can say that there are more things I want to do.” Jimin’s Production Diary will premiere on Weverse on October 23.

‘FACE’ helped Jimin make history by becoming the first South Korean solo artist to score a Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The singer achieved the feat with ‘Like Crazy’, which also earned him a Top 10 hit in the UK.

In a four-star review of ‘FACE’, NME wrote: “Jimin has spoken about wanting to challenge himself on this record and show something darker and more raw. Sonically, he’s done just that here, using a range of sounds and styles across the five tracks that both add new strings to his bow as an artist and craft an inky and compelling atmosphere.

“If Jimin’s mission on this record was to stretch himself creatively and distil that dissonance in these songs, it’s one he’s accomplished.”