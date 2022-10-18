BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October

BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed.

On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.

Several South Korean news outlets have also reported that Jin’s upcoming single will be a collaboration with British rock band Coldplay. BTS previously teamed up with the band on the single ‘Universe’ in 2021.

In response to these reports, Big Hit said: “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.”

Yesterday (October 17), Big Hit Music released a statement sharing that all seven members of BTS will be enlisting for their mandatory military service with no special exemptions. It also mentioned that the group plan to reconvene in 2025. Jin, the group’s eldest, will be the first to enlist as soon as he wraps up his promotional activities for the forthcoming release.

The statement ended months of speculation surrounding the boyband’s mandatory military terms. Several South Korean politicians had spent much of 2022 debating the possibility of granting BTS special exemptions regarding their service because of the boyband’s contributions to the nation’s economy.

At the time of Big Hit’s announcement, the South Korean government had yet to establish their position on the issue.