Jin of BTS completes five-week basic military training

BTS member Jin recently completed five weeks of basic military training at a boot camp in Yeon-cheon as part of his mandatory military service duties.

The idol took to Weverse to share his first social media update since enlisting in the military on December 2022, where he posted photos of himself in military uniform after attending his training completion ceremony.

“I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote on Weverse, as translated by CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.” Following the five-week training period, Jin will continue his military term as an assistant instructor in Yeon-cheon, in the same boot camp where he was trained.

Advertisement

Jin is the first BTS member to begin his military service. The idol had his military entrance ceremony on December 2022, alongside 560,000 army troops. He is expected to be discharged in 2024.

According to a statement from Big Hit Music, the remaining members of BTS are also set to carry out their military service according to their individual plans, with plans to reconvene as a group in 2025.

Prior to his enlistment, Jin made his solo debut with his single ‘The Astronaut’, which was written in collaboration with Coldplay. The track marks the second time BTS have joined forces with the British band, following the latter’s 2021 song ‘My Universe’.

The track was among BTS’ solo releases of the past year—preceded by J-hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ and followed up by RM’s ‘Indigo’.