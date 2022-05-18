BTS’ Jin opens up about his “inseparable” bond with fans

BTS’ Jin shared insight on how his bond with the group’s fanbase influenced his song choices for the group’s upcoming anthology album, ‘Proof’.

In a new video shared by the boyband’s label Big Hit Music, the vocalist revealed that the inclusion of ‘Jamais Vu’ and ‘Moon’ was inspired by the “inseparable” bond between him and ARMY (BTS’ fanbase).

“I wanted to include ‘Moon’ and ‘Jamais Vu’ so that you could give them another listen,” Jin said of the tracks’ inclusion in the album. “Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable, like the Earth and the moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what ‘Moon’ is about.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Jin talked about the positive impact that his teammates and fans have brought him: “Whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music.”

“Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me,” the vocalist elaborated. “We’ve assimilated into one. The path that I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY.”

BTS are currently gearing up to drop their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, a 48-track compilation set to include many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’, as well as three brand-new songs.

In addition, the record will also feature an entire disc of previously unreleased demos and fan-favourite tracks.