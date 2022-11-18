BTS’ Jin becomes fastest soloist to sell a million copies with ‘The Astronaut’

BTS’ Jin’s solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, has sold over a million copies within 16 days of its release.

According to data from South Korean music sales tracker Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Music Chart), ‘The Astronaut’ had sold over 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, with 224,390 copies sold for the week of November 6 to 12. A report by The Korea Economic Daily adds that ‘The Astronaut’ is now the fastest album by a soloist to surpass a million sales in the Circle Chart’s history.

This feat also makes Jin the third solo artist to sell over a million copies of an album, following EXO’s Baekhyun (with mini-albums ‘Delight’ and ‘Bambi’) and trot singer Lim Young-woong (with studio album ‘Im Hero’).

‘The Astronaut’, co-written by Jin and Coldplay, marks the latter’s second collaboration with the K-pop titans or a member of the group. The track, which was released in October, saw a live performance debut at Coldplay’s show at the Estadio River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires hours after its official release.

In other news, BTS have received nominations for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The septet are in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the third year in a row with ‘My Universe’, their joint single with Coldplay.

BTS have also received an Album Of The Year nomination as a featured artist on Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ record, on which members J-hope, Suga and RM are credited as songwriters. The septet is also up for Best Music Video with ‘Yet To Come’, from their anthology album ‘Proof’.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be available to watch on streaming service Paramount+ and the CBS Television Network.