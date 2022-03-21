BTS’ Jin undergoes surgery and will need to “focus on rest”

BTS member Jin recently underwent surgery after sustaining an injury, according to his label Big Hit Music.

On March 19, South Korean agency shared on fan community site Weverse that the K-pop idol has had injured his left index finger during his daily activities a day prior. The singer later visited the energy room at a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon.

“Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18,” wrote the agency. “He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged.”

Big Hit Music added that the surgery had been a success, and that the idol would be taking a break to focus on his recovery for the time being. “Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting,” the agency added. “He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery.”

The agency also noted that the singer will, for the time being, “focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health”. It added: “We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.”

In other BTS news, vocalist and dancer Jimin is set to release a new original track for the upcoming South Korean drama Our Blues. The as-yet-unnamed song will mark the idol’s first-ever contribution to a K-drama soundtrack.