BTS’ Jungkook named Calvin Klein’s newest global ambassador

BTS member Jungkook has become the new global ambassador for fashion brand Calvin Klein.

The appointment was confirmed today (March 28) by Elle Singapore in an Instagram post, ahead of the release of Jungkook’s first campaign with the brand.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” Jungkook said, per Elle Singapore. “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.”

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand,” he added.

The singer’s first campaign with Calvin Klein is set to be unveiled later today (March 28). The brand first teased the upcoming promotional material yesterday with a short clip on Twitter. See it below.

Calvin Klein previously revealed BLACKPINK member Jennie as one of the stars of its new spring campaign, alongside other celebrities, including FKA Twigs, Kendall Jenner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.

Back in April 2021, BTS joined Louis Vuitton as the fashion house’s new ambassadors. Earlier that year, the boyband had worn suits from Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2021 menswear collection to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, yesterday BTS member Jimin released the UK Garage and Deep House remixes of his new single ‘Like Crazy’. The original version of the song appears on his debut solo album ‘FACE’, which also includes the single ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’.