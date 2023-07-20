BTS’ Jungkook says he doesn’t see himself as a “giant pop star” yet

BTS member Jungkook has opened up about what it means to be a “giant pop star” and where he currently sees his own music career.

The South Korean singer recently made his solo debut with the single ‘Seven’, featuring American rapper Latto. The song, which was described by his label as the start of his “official solo activities”, comes a decade after the K-pop idol made his debut as part of the boyband BTS.

Speaking to Weverse Magazine on the occasion of ‘Seven”s release, Jungkook touched on his ambitions as an artist, saying that his “one big goal” is to become a “giant pop star”. The singer’s response was met with bewilderment by the interviewer, who went on to ask: “You’re already a giant pop star, aren’t you?”

“No. I don’t see it that way,” Jungkook replied, adding that his ambition as a musician is to be “more appreciated and be even better”. He continued: “In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling.”

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition. I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jungkook also spoke about how ‘Seven’ came to be and the process of getting it out into the world. “[The song] wasn’t something I planned in advance either – Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one’,” he said

Earlier this week, Jungkook dropped two remixes for ‘Seven’. The ‘Summer Mix’ opens with a jazzy horn solo, and features a more busy, dance-heavy instrumental. Meanwhile, the ‘Band Ver’ emphasises the track’s acoustic guitar and swaps in more traditional drum beats.