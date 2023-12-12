BTS’ Jungkook holds final livestream before military enlistment: “I’ll be back stronger”

BTS member Jungkook recently held his final livestream before his impending enlistment into the South Korean military.

The singer, along with bandmate Jimin, will enlist today (December 12) for their mandatory military conscriptions, making them the final BTS members to enlist. His and Jimin’s enlistment comes a day after bandmates RM and V’s enlistments.

Jungkook held his final livestream to bid fans goodbye last night (December 11), where he talked about his day and how he had spent it with some of his fellow bandmates to send RM and V off for enlistment.

“This would be my last live[stream] before I enlist,” Jungkook told fans. “We sent off Taehyung and Namjoon, and had a meal. I was preparing some stuff and my mind as well, so it got late by the time I went live. I’m sorry.”

“I’m going to miss you, so I just came on here for a short while to say hi,” he continued. “By tomorrow, all of the [BTS] members will be enlisted in the military. I’m so thankful to you for supporting us until the very last moments before we go too.”

The brief livestream – which lasted for about nine minutes – ended after Jungkook bade his farewells to his viewers, telling fans: “I love you guys, I’ll be back stronger. Bye, stay well!”

The singer also relayed the same message in English. While fans claim that Jungkook was “holding back tears”, as per Koreaboo, the K-pop idol was not seen shedding tears in the video.

Prior to RM and V’s enlistment yesterday, both singers had taken to their social media pages to say their final goodbyes to fans. “I have faith and I have no doubt that after this passes, new good things will be waiting for us,” RM wrote in his Instagram Stories.

He added that watching his bandmates Jin and J-hope “gallantly doing such a great job” in their respective military vocations gives him “unparalleled courage”.

Jin and J-hope had been the first two members of the boyband to enlist, the former in December 2022 and the latter in April this year. Rapper Suga also enlisted in September.