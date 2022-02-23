BTS’ Jungkook scores first solo entry on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook has made his first-ever solo appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with ‘Stay Alive’, produced by Suga.

Ahead of the release of this week’s Hot 100 charts, Billboard announced on Twitter that ‘Stay Alive’ is set to debut on the 95th spot of the upcoming Hot 100 chart. In its tweet, the company also noted that Jungkook is the fourth member of BTS to clinch a solo entry on the Hot 100.

‘Stay Alive’ follows J-Hope (‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ in 2019), Suga (the Juice WRLD collaboration ‘Girl of My Dreams’ in 2021 and ‘Daechwita’ under the moniker Agust D in 2020), and V with ‘Christmas Tree’ earlier this year.

Jung Kook's "Stay Alive" debuts at No. 95 on this week's #Hot100. He becomes the fourth member of @BTS_twt to earn a solo entry on the chart, joining #JHope, #Suga/#AgustD and #V. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

In a separate announcement, Billboard revealed that ‘Stay Alive’ also debuted in the Top 10 of the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the week dated February 19. The song charted at Number Eight, below songs by Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Adele and more.

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Feb. 19, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

‘Stay Alive’, performed by Jungkook and produced by Suga, was released for the soundtrack of the boyband’s webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO. The webtoon s part of a previously announced agreement between HYBE and Naver Webtoon to produce original stories starring artists under the entertainment company.

In other BTS news, the K-pop juggernauts are set to return to the US with a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The boyband’s agency Big Hit Music recently announced that the group would bring their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert to the nearly 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

All four dates will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event. Moreover, the final day of their residency will also be streamed online worldwide, per Billboard.