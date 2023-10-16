BTS’ Jungkook teases collaborations with Major Lazer, DJ Snake for debut album ‘Golden’

BTS singer Jungkook has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming debut album ‘Golden’, featuring Major Lazer, DJ Snake and more.

Today (October 16), BTS’ Jungkook released the tracklist for his forthcoming debut album ‘Golden’, featuring a number of high-profile collaboration, notable songwriters and more. The record will be released on November 3, led by the single ‘Standing Next to You’.

‘Golden’ will feature 11 songs, including with French producer and rapper DJ Snake on the track ‘Please Don’t Change’, while Major Lazer are set to feature on ‘Closer to You’. Additionally, singers Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes have been credited as songwriters for ‘Yes or No’ and ‘Hate You’, respectively.

Other songs on ‘Golden’ include the explicit and clean versions of Jungkook’s debut single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto, ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, as well as new tracks ‘Somebody’, ‘Shot Glass of Tears’ and ‘Too Sad to Dance’. All 11 tracks were also recorded in English.

“As the new album ‘Golden’ is based on Jungkook’s ‘golden moment’, Jungkook put his heart and soul into the production, including personally selecting all the songs to be included in the new album,” said Big Hit Music of the upcoming release, per Yonhap News Agency.

Jungkook will also hold a showcase titled ‘Golden Live On Stage’ on November 20 at Jangchung Arena in Seoul to commemorate the release of the record. The show will also be streamed online for international fans.

Last week, Australian musician The Kid Laroi announced that he would be releasing a new single ‘Too Much’ featuring the BTS singer along with UK rapper Central Cee on October 20, ahead of his debut album ‘The First Time’ in November.