BTS’ Jungkook holds surprise concert in the heart of Times Square

South Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook recently hold a surprise concert in the heart of Times Square in New York City.

Yesterday (November 9), Jungkook took to the stage at TSX Entertainment, located in the heart of New York City’s Times Square, for a surprise mini-concert featuring songs from his debut studio album, ‘Golden’.

The BTS singer performed his hit singles ‘Standing Next to You’, ‘3D’ and ‘Seven’, as well as album cuts ‘Yes or No’ and ‘Please Don’t Change’. According to Rolling Stone, fans had been given a 30-minute notice prior to the concert’s start.

“This place is amazing. It’s an honour to perform in New York’s Times Square,” Jungkook said between songs while overlooking the massive crowd. “The view is incredible.”

Jungkook’s surprise show was also livestreamed online, via BTS’ official YouTube channel and through Xbox’s Twitch channel. The two streams garnered over 280,000 combined viewers, per to Rolling Stone. Watch the full show below:

“We are honoured to co-create this historic moment for Jungkook and the entire BTS group,” Nick Holmsten, the co-CEO of TSX Entertainment, said in a press statement per Billboard.

“His solo journey has already made history with multiple chart-topping singles, and we’re fully confident that this album will continue the trend,” he added. “This marks a pivotal moment in music, particularly for K-Pop fans, and holds great significance for both Times Square and New York City.”

Earlier this week, Jungkook made a guest appearance on the late-night NBC talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he performed ‘Standing Next To You’ live on television for the first time.

During his appearance on the programme, the BTS singer also revealed that he is “still afraid” of microwaves and spoke about how the success of ‘Golden’ has been “beyond my imagination”.