BTS’ Jungkook questioned by police after car crash

The singer's car hit a taxi on Saturday.

The management for BTS has confirmed that Jungkook was involved in a car accident this weekend.

The singer was driving through Seoul’s Yongsan District on November 2 when he reportedly hit a taxi. The 22-year-old star has since admitted his fault in the incident and a settlement has been made with the other driver.

Big Hit confirmed in a statement: “The police have not closed this case yet, so we cannot reveal the exact details, but Jungkook was driving his car last week when he had a minor collision with another vehicle due to his own mistake.

“Both the victim and Jungkook did not sustain any major injuries.”

The statement continued: “Jungkook admitted that he violated the road Traffic Act immediately after the accident. The scene of the accident was resolved and police questioning was completed according to the due process, and an amicable settlement was made with the victim afterwards.

“We once again apologise to the victim, and we also express apologies for causing concern to fans.”

In the wake of the accident, Jungkook was reportedly questioned at Seoul’s Yongsan Police Station about potentially violating the Road Traffic Act.

It came only days after BTS brought the ‘Love Yourself’ era to an end with three sold-out stadium shows in Seoul.

Reviewing the show, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote: “This chapter in BTS’ story so far has undoubtedly been their most powerful. When they stood on this same stage last August at the very beginning of the ‘Love Yourself’ world tour, they were already a force to be reckoned with – one that was troubling the charts in the States and selling out arenas across the globe.

“But in the 430 days since those first two shows, they’ve gone on a journey from a big deal to the biggest one around, breaking records and making history at a pace no one else can keep up with.”