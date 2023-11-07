BTS’ Jungkook reveals that he is “still afraid” of microwaves

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has revealed that microwaves are still one of his biggest fears.

The K-pop idol recently made a guest appearance on the late-night NBC talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he touched on the success of his debut solo album, ‘Golden’.

“Frankly speaking, I was confident, but this is beyond my imagination,” Jungkook said. “And I am very grateful to [BTS’ fanbase] ARMY. Because if it was not for ARMY, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Jungkook released ‘Golden’ last Friday, and the record was preceded by two singles, ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and ‘3D’ with Jack Harlow’. Notably, the former debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since become the fastest song to cross 1billion streams on Spotify.

Later in the show, Jimmy Fallon brought up an older interview Jungkook. “I was looking through some interviews with you, and this question made me laugh. It said, ‘What is the scariest thing in the world for you?” the talk show host said.

“And your answer was: ‘A microwave. I always worry that it will explode’. What are you talking about,” he asked the K-pop star, to the bemusement of the audience.

“Well, when I was young, I used to be afraid,” Jungkook responded in English, before revealing that he is “still afraid” of microwaves. The BTS singer then went on to mimic the sound of an explosion to explain why he’s afraid of the machines.

