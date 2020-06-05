BTS’ Jungkook shares jazzy new solo song ‘Still With You’

BTS’ Jungkook has shared a new solo song, ‘Still With You’, as part of the band’s Festa celebrations.

The annual Festa commemorates the anniversary of the Korean group’s debut, with 2020 marking their seventh year together.

‘Still With You’ is Jungkook’s first original solo release outside of the band’s main catalogue and was released for free on BTS’ Soundcloud yesterday (June 4). It was produced by Jungkook and the band’s regular collaborator Pdogg and, over a jazzy instrumental, the singer promises: “If I’m able to face you once more/I want to say it while looking in your eyes/I missed you.” Listen to it below now.

BTS’ 2020 Festa promises the daily release of previously unseen photos, choreography videos, new music and more, culminating on June 13 with a Bangtan Birthday Party video.

The group will hold a live-streamed concert, dubbed Bang Bang Con: The Live, on June 14. It follows the postponement of the planned ‘Map Of The Soul’ world tour, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The concert will begin at 6pm KST with tickets available to purchase on BigHit’s Weverse platform.

BTS are also set to take part in YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony this weekend (June 6), delivering a commencement speech and a performance during the event. The all-star line-up also includes President Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, former Secretary Of State Condoleezza Rice and more.

Last month, BTS rapper Suga released his second mixtape under the moniker Agust D. ‘D-2’ arrived on May 22, four years after his self-titled tape. A video for the track ‘Daechwita’ was also released on the same day, which featured Suga facing off against himself and a cameo from bandmates Jin and Jungkook.