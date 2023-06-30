Here’s when BTS’ Jungkook will release his first solo single ‘Seven’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS is set to make his solo debut next month with ‘Seven’.

Jungkook’s label Big Hit Music announced the upcoming release through the fan community platform Weverse. ‘Seven’ will be released on Friday, July 14 at 1pm KST/12mn ET.

In its press statement, Big Hit Music described the song as “an invigorating ‘summer song’ that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm We hope that “Seven” will bring your summer fun to the next level.”

The label also called Jungkook’s upcoming single as the start of his “official solo activities”. “We ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come,” it added.

‘Seven’ will be the long-awaited official solo debut of Jungkook. However, the BTS member has released a number of solo songs over the years, including ‘Dreamers’ for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ‘My You’ for BTS’ 2022 Festa celebrations and ‘Stay Alive’ for the 7Fates: CHAKHO soundtrack.

The singer also previously became the new global ambassador for fashion brand Calvin Klein. The singer has since starred in a campaign for the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.

Earlier this month, BTS released the song ‘Take Two’. The track, which features all seven members of the boyband, is their first new music release since contributing the song ‘The Planet’ to the soundtrack of the South Korean animated series Bastions.

Next month, BTS are also set to release Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, a book which the members co-wrote with journalist Myeongseok Kang. The group have since released a trailer for the book.