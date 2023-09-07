BTS’ Jungkook to co-headline Global Citizen Festival 2023

BTS member Jungkook is set to co-headline the 2023 edition of Global Citizen Festival.

The K-pop singer will take to the stage at the event in Central Park, New York on September 23, it was announced yesterday (September 6). He joins the previously announced headliners Anitta, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said in a statement. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Other acts on the line-up include Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson.

The inaugural Global Citizen Festival took place back in 2012. Per its official website, the event “is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate, and philanthropic leaders to defeat poverty, demand equity, and defend the planet”.

It adds: “Tickets to Global Citizen Festival are awarded through points earned by taking actions to fight extreme poverty, such as signing petitions, calling your political representatives, participating in challenges, and more.”

Jungkook released his latest solo single, ‘Seven’ (feat. Latto), back in July. His BTS bandmate V later joined him on stage to perform the song live.

Advertisement

Last month, Big Hit Music released a statement refuting plagiarism claims regarding ‘Seven’.