BTS’ Jungkook tops the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Seven’

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his solo single ‘Seven’.

‘Seven’, which features American rapper Latto, debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 for the chart dated July 29, 2023, blocking Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ from the top spot.

The single, which Jungkook released on July 14, is the second Hot 100 chart-topper by a South Korean solo artist, following bandmate Jimin with ‘Like Crazy’ in early-April.

According to Billboard, ‘Seven’ garnered 21.9 million streams, 6.4 million in airplay audience and 153,000 combined digital and CD singles sold from July 14 to July 20.

Aside from the Hot 100, ‘Seven’ also charted at Number Two on Digital Song Sales, Number Four on Streaming Songs, Number 30 on Adult Pop Airplay and Number 33 on Pop Airplay.

‘Seven’ is also Jungkook’s seventh time at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, having previously topped the chart with K-pop boyband BTS six times from 2020 to 2021. The group’s last chart-topper was ‘My Universe’, a collaboration with Coldplay.

The song has also earned Latto her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper. The singer had previously scored a Top 3 hit with ‘Big Energy’ in April 2022.

Since the release of ‘Seven’ in mid-July, Jungkook has dropped six different remixes for the single. The ‘Summer Mix’ and ‘Band Ver’ reworks dropped on July 17. Meanwhile, the ‘Lofi’, ‘Nightfall’, ‘Island’ and ‘Festival’ mixes came out on July 21.

The BTS member also recently performed ‘Seven’ live for his first solo performance on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. During the appearances, the singer also covered Oasis’ ‘Let There Be Love’.