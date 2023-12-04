Watch BTS’ Jungkook and Usher dance to ‘Yeah!’ together

BTS’ Jungkook and Usher have shared a video of them dhancing along to the latter’s hit 2004 single, ‘Yeah!’.

Over the weekend, BTS’ Jungkook uploaded a TikTok video of himself dancing with Usher to the American singer’s iconic 2004 single ‘Yeah! (feat. Lil Jon and Ludacris)’. Jungkook tagged the singer in his caption, adding the hashtag “#StayTuned”, seemingly hinting at more to come from the duo.

The clip comes just days after Usher joined Jungkook on a new remix of the BTS singer’s single ‘Standing Next to You’. Shortly after its release, Usher also uploaded photos of himself with Jungkook, which appear to have been taken at the same place the duo filmed the recent TikTok.

Usher is the latest in a string of artists to collaborate with the BTS singer in recent months, shortly after Jungkook enlisted Justin Timberlake on a remix of his September single ‘3D’, originally featuring rapper Jack Harlow. He previously also remixed the song with A. G. Cook and American DJ MK.

Both ‘Standing Next to You’ and ‘3D’ were released as part of Jungkook’s debut album ‘Golden’ last month, along with his debut solo single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto from earlier this year. The record also included collaborations and songwriting credits from the likes of Major Lazer, Ed Sheeran and DJ Snake.

In a four-star review of ‘Golden’, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that he “embodies each song’s emotions and style with ease; a musical chameleon becoming each new sound.

Through a recent letter to fans, Jungkook announced that he will be enlisting for his mandatory military service later this month, making him the fourth BTS member to enlist after Jin, J-Hope and Suga.