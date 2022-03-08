BTS label HYBE to hold US auditions for brand-new girl group

BTS’ label HYBE has announced new online and in-person auditions for an upcoming girl group, in collaboration with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records.

Earlier today (March 8), the two record labels made a joint announcement regarding the upcoming auditions, set to be held in the United States. The in-person auditions will take place across five cities across March and April, including Houston, New York, Los Angeles and more.

Meanwhile, online auditions are open from March 7 to April 30 PST on the official HYBE x Geffen audition website. Additionally, the announced on-site audition dates will be subject to COVID-19 protocols, which may vary in each region. Location details will be provided in via email after signing up for the auditions.

According to the companies, anybody between the ages of 15 to 19 using she/her/them pronouns are eligible to audition. Participants may audition as singers, rappers, dancers or producers. Producers may only audition online.

See the full list of audition dates below.

March 2022

19 – Santa Clara

26 – Houston

27 – Dallas

April 2022

02 – New York City

30 – Los Angeles

Last November, at the “2021 HYBE Corporate Briefing with the Community”, the entertainment giant shared its plans to debut new groups in the United States and Japan. Through a “US local training system” in collaboration with Geffen Records, HYBE America had shared that it will reach heights that “transcend national, cultural, and artistic boundaries”.

HYBE Japan also shared similar plans, revealing that a boyband consisting of some former contestants from 2020 survival reality series I-LAND – namely K, Nicholas, EJ and Taki – is also in the works. There will be an additional selection of members through an audition programme titled &Audition, to be broadcasted via YouTube in 2022.