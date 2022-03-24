BTS member J-Hope tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member J-Hope has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to his label Big Hit Music.

Today, Big Hit Music confirmed the K-pop idol’s positive diagnosis in a statement to the group’s Weverse page. The label noted that the idol had begun experiencing symptoms of a sore throat on March 23, which prompted him to take a PCR test that same day as a precaution, before testing positive the day after.

The label then went on to clarify that the 28-year-old rapper had been triple-vaccinated against the virus prior to his diagnosis. “[J-Hope] is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine,” Big Hit Music added.

Regarding his scheduled activities, Big Hit Music explained that he currently plans to resume his activities after the conclusion of his self-isolation. “J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes,” it said.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-Hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” Big Hit Music concluded.

J-Hope is now the sixth BTS member to have caught the virus, following RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V in past months.

Bandmate Jin was also announced by Big Hit Music earlier this week to have recently undergone surgery to repair a damaged tendon after sustaining an injury to his left index finger. While the surgery had been a success, the company revealed that the idol would be taking a break to focus on his recovery for the time being.