The boyband member suffers from cholinergic urticaria

BTS’ V — real name Kim Tae-hyung — has revealed that he suffers from cholinergic urticaria, a condition that causes an outbreak of hives.

On Sunday (July 14), the boyband member commented on a fan’s post on Weverse — a fan community platform app by the group’s label Big Hit Entertainment — explaining that he was experiencing symptoms from his condition. “No, I have a cholinergic allergy. I’m itchy, itchy,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi.

Cholinergic urticaria is a condition causes itchy red hives on the skin due to a rise in core body temperature, according to <em>Healthline</em>. The affliction is most commonly found in young adults.

BTS recently concluded the Japanese leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. The septet are set to bring their concert to Saudi Arabia this October, followed by three dates in Seoul later in the same month.

The group previously dropped a soundtrack for their mobile game, ‘BTS World’, as well as a new Japanese single, ‘Lights’. The 14-track OST features songs such as ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD and ‘Brand New Day’, featuring Zara Larsson.

Besides their musical ventures, the international sensations are also scheduled to release their third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie. The film will hit theatres worldwide on August 7.