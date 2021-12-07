All members of BTS launch personal Instagram accounts

Members of K-pop boyband BTS have officially joined Instagram with individual accounts.

On December 6, all members of the septet – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook – shared their first posts on their respective new Instagram accounts. In years past, the group’s members had shared personal images through the @BTS_twt Twitter account or the community app Weverse.

Since the accounts were launched, each member of the group has amassed over 16million followers. V currently has the most, with over 18million followers, at time of writing. Notably, commenting access has been limited on the all of the members’ posts.

The launch of their Instagram accounts also comes hot on the heels of their hiatus announcement. According to their label Big Hit Music, the septet will go on an “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019.

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said in its statement. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut [in 2013 where they will get] to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The group recently concluded their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi Stadium, which became the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. The four-night show sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million), according to data from Billboard.

In related news, member Jin commemorated his 29th birthday with a new solo song titled ‘Super Tuna’. The singer co-produced the upbeat trot song with frequent SEVENTEEN collaborator Bumzu, who had also contributed background vocals.