BTS members RM and Jin recover from COVID-19

BTS member RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer in quarantine.

Earlier today (January 4), Big Hit Music announced that both members have made full recoveries from coronavirus through a statement posted on fan community platform Weverse. The statement added that RM and Jin’s quarantine period ended at noon on the same day.

“RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities,” their statement read. Big Hit Music also added that Jin had a slight fever during the early days of his home treatment, but has since recovered.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it continued. “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.”

RM and Jin were diagnosed via a PCR test while in self-quarantine on December 24, a day after member Suga also tested positive for the virus. The rapper has since recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer under quarantine.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

Although a date was not given for the group’s return to work, their label confirmed they would soon be preparing for scheduled live shows in Seoul, which will take place in March, as well as working on a new album.