Listen to BTS’ new collaboration with Zara Larsson, ‘A Brand New Day’

BTS and Zara Larsson have released a new collaboration titled ‘A Brand New Day’.

The track is the second to be taken from the group’s official soundtrack for their upcoming interactive mobile game, BTS World.

‘A Brand New Day’ sees the band’s members J-Hope and V team up with the Swedish pop star, with production handled by Mura Masa. It follows last week’s release of Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook’s collaboration with Charli XCX, ‘Dream Glow’, and can be listened to below.

BTS World will allow fans to take on the role of BTS’ manager and try and guide the seven-piece band to global success. It will be released on June 26, while pre-registration is open now, with a demo version of the game available to play on its official website.

Yesterday (June 13), Jimin shared a short behind-the-scenes video from the group’s latest tour to mark BTS’ sixth anniversary. The video was dedicated to the band’s fanbase, who are known as ARMY.

The video was part of the Korean band’s “festa” celebrations, which have also seen Jin release his first self-written solo song, ‘Tonight’, and a video of the band reflecting on their experiences and growth, dubbed “Bangtan Attic”.

Last month, BTS brought their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to London for two sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium. The gigs followed the release of the band’s latest album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, in April.