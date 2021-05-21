BTS return with energetic new dance pop single ‘Butter’

K-pop juggernauts BTS have returned with their brand-new single, ‘Butter’.

The song marks the second English-language single from the K-pop boyband, following last year’s ‘Dynamite’. BTS had earlier described ‘Butter’ as a “very summery” song that has a “superstar glow” to it.

In the song’s accompanying vibrant music video, the septet suit up and dance on colourful sets. Later, they switch out to gym clothes and continue grooving on a court. “Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover / Gon’ pop like trouble / Breakin’ in your heart like that,” Jungkook declares at the top of the song.

BTS will perform ‘Butter’ live for the first time this Sunday (May 23) at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, where the group are up for four awards. The boyband have been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist and Top Song Sales Artist, as well as Top Selling Song for ‘Dynamite’. Their upcoming BBMAs appearance will also mark the fourth consecutive year the boyband have attended the awards ceremony.

The South Korean boyband are also expected to make a special cameo in the upcoming Friends reunion, which is slated to premiere on HBO in the US on May 27. They join other celebrity guests like Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden and more, who are also confirmed to make appearances.

In other news, BTS recently opened up about the group’s dynamics and their personal struggles in an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone. In his profile, Jimin said that the different personalities in the band used to cause difficulties between the members in the past.

“We all had different personalities, personalities that clash,” he said. However, they eventually “developed an understanding of each other”, Jimin added. “I think we’ve all come to develop an understanding that it is OK to have these differences, that some people are going to be slow, and some people are going to be fast.”