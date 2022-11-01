Billboard announces winners of inaugural THE-K Billboard Awards

Billboard’s new THE-K Billboard Awards show has wrapped its first event, revealing this year’s winners.

On October 28, THE-K Billboard Awards streamed its first event on the K-Culture Festival YouTube channel, during which it announced this year’s winners for its three categories. The show, first announced just days before its launch, is intended to focus on the achievements of K-pop artists on Billboard charts.

Big Hit Music boybands BTS and Tomorrow X Together were named Top Artist, a category based on the artists’ performance in the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts. BTS, along with rookie girl group IVE also won Global Artist, which is based on Billboard Global 200 (excluding US) chart performance.

The third category was Hot Rookie, awarded to artists within the first three years of their debut, based on their performance on all three charts mentioned above. Girl groups NewJeans, IVE and Kep1er won in this category, along with boyband ENHYPEN. Watch the full awards show here.

In other K-pop news, Big Hit Music confirmed earlier today (November 1) that BTS leader and rapper RM will be the next member of the boyband to release solo music. The agency shared that the idol is currently preparing to drop a solo album, though it did not specify when the record is expected to arrive.

The announcement comes just days after another BTS member, vocalist Jin made his official solo debut with ‘The Astronaut’, a single he co-wrote with Coldplay. The idol also made an appearance at the British rock band’s Buenos Aires concert to perform the track for the first time. Watch it here.