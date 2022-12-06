BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week

K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9).

On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.

Named ‘BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS IN LONDON’, the pop-up store will comprise different immersive shops and photo-taking areas themed after the boyband’s hits like ‘Black Swan’, ‘ON’, ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘DNA’, among others. Official BTS merchandise including apparel, plushies and lifestyle items will be available at these shops.

Limited edition merchandise such as BTS’ reality series IN THE SOOP merchandise will also be available at the pop-up experience. It will also include a dedicated space for the boyband’s TinyTAN animated characters, which are modelled after the members.

Fans will be required to pre-book free tickets in order to enter the pop-up store. Further details regarding bookings will be announced via local event organisers Karnival Joy’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

The ‘BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS IN LONDON’ will mark the boyband’s first pop-up store event in the UK and Europe, after their ‘The City’ events in Las Vegas and Busan earlier this year. Both events, held in April and October respectively, included similar pop-up booths and themed areas and activities.

Earlier today, Big Hit Music shared an update regarding BTS member Jin’s impending military enlistment. In its statement, the agency urged fans to “refrain from visiting the site” of the idol’s entrance ceremony to avoid overcrowding and as a sign of respect for other enlistees and their families who will be present.