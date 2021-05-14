BTS on masculinity: “We live in an age where we shouldn’t have those labels”

BTS have said in a new interview that masculinity is an “outdated concept”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the group said they hope that their image, style and music go some way to having a “positive impact” on changing traditional ideas of masculinity.

RM told the magazine: “The labels of what being masculine is, is an outdated concept.”

He continued: “It is not our intention to break it down. But if we are making a positive impact, we are very thankful. We live in an age where we shouldn’t have those labels or have those restrictions.”

In the same interview, the group also opened up about the group’s new single ‘Butter’, which arrives later this month. They described it as being “very energetic… and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”

A description in Rolling Stone added: “It’s a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths.”

The new track will arrive on May 21 at 5am BST, and has been described in a statement as being “a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS”.

The interview also revealed that more English-language songs from BTS could be on the way in the future, with the article stating that several Western songwriters who have worked with BTS previously are “currently in touch with BTS’ team about new songs.”

‘Dynamite’ recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100. BTS’ record surpassed a 31-week run by Psy in 2013 for ‘Gangnam Style’.

‘Dynamite’ also became the longest-running number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart. It surpasses an achievement previously attained by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, which topped the chart 17 times.