BTS open up about Grammys 2022: “What we’ve done is already amazing”

BTS recently opened up about the Grammy 2022 during a livestream after the ceremony to thank their fans and celebrate their dazzling performance.

Earlier tonight (April 3 PST) at the Grammys 2022, the K-pop juggernauts took the stage with a stunning performance of their 2021 hit ‘Butter’, for which they were given a standing ovation. BTS were also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Butter’, though the award was eventually won by Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’.

After the awards ceremony, the septet held a V Live livestream session where they spoke about the monumental night with their fans. “This isn’t something to be sad about,” rapper Suga said of the group’s loss, as translated by Bandwagon Asia. “What we’ve done is already amazing. Being able to have the seven of us on stage was a blessing.”

His latter statement was seemingly a reference to the fact that BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook had unexpectedly contracted COVID-19 just days prior to the show. The former had arrived in the United States days after his bandmates, while the latter was only released from quarantine the day before their performance.

“We did our best, and although there are some things that were too bad, we still left behind a good performance video,” added leader RM. “It’s okay, it will all feel better tomorrow.”

Following the blockbuster performance, fans of the boyband took to Twitter to trend the hashtag “#YouAreNot7WithUs”, celebrating their performance as a complete group and sharing their favourite moments from the ceremony.

Later this week, BTS will kick off their four-night Las Vegas residency on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at the Allegiant Stadium. All four dates will be broadcast live at the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event.