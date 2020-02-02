News Music News

BTS release ‘Outro: Ego’ in comeback trailer for their upcoming new album

Do call it a comeback

Will Lavin
BTS
BTS attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

BTS are back and they’ve released a new trailer for their upcoming new album, ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, the latest video from the South Korean boyband, which is referred to as a ‘comeback trailer’, sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop song underlined by an Afrobeat-inspired rhythm.

The track also samples the beat from the intro of BTS’ debut album ‘2 COOL 4 SKOOL’ originally released back in June 2013.

Packed with visual effects, the trailer sees j-hope switch locations eventually arriving at a huge, colourful city at night where his image is projected onto one of the building’s big screens.

Watch the video below:

Last week, BTS debuted their new single ‘Black Swan’ live for the first time.

Appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the K-Pop giants delivered a suitably mysterious performance of the track, previously described by NME as a “haunting melancholy curveball”.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ arrives February 21.

Meanwhile, BTS have announced a huge show at London’s Twickenham Stadium as part of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour.

After Big Hit Entertainment previously teased that the K-Pop group would hit the road once more, it’s been confirmed that they will play London’s Twickenham Stadium between July 3-4. They’ll then continue the European leg of the tour with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.

