BTS to perform their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour in Saudi Arabia later this year

BTS have announced that they will bring their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour to Saudi Arabia later this year.

The K-pop stars will perform at the King Fahd International Stadium on October 11, which has a capacity of almost 70,000. Information on how to buy tickets for the event has yet to be released.

News of the headline gig sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans saying that Saudi Arabia’s poor record on human rights means the group shouldn’t play there.

Others, meanwhile, have hailed the concert as a progressive move for the country and have said politics shouldn’t factor in the group’s decision to play there. You can see some of the reaction to the news below.

Recently, Nicki Minaj cancelled her forthcoming appearance at the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia after a backlash from human rights activists. The rapper was scheduled to appear at the event on July 18.

The Human Rights Foundation asked Minaj to withdraw from the festival, citing Saudi Arabia’s poor treatment of women and minorities. CEO Thor Halvorssen wrote: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the individual who authorised and is financing your seven-figure performance at the event. I am writing to urgently inform you of the human rights crises in Saudi Arabia.”

In a statement to the Associated Press, Minaj said: “After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest.

“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” Minaj said.

Meanwhile, BTS recently dropped the official soundtrack for ‘BTS World’, which included songs such as ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD and ‘Brand New Day’ with Zara Larsson.

The boyband are also set to release their third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, which drops on August 7 in theatres worldwide.