BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ gigs among best-selling of all time

BTS continue to break records as their recent ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Los Angeles residency has achieved the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade.

According to Billboard, the four-night stand at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium – which took place November 27-28 and December 1-2 – sold 214,000 tickets and grossed $33.3million (£25million).

This figure marks the biggest box office draw at a single venue since Roger Waters earned $38million (£28.7million) over nine shows at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2012.

The US hasn’t seen a single venue box office total that big since Bruce Springsteen put on a 10-show run at New Jersey’s Giants Stadium in 2003.

Billboard‘s BoxScore lists BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ as the sixth largest since reporting began over 30 years ago.

The five engagements ahead of BTS were each at least twice as long as BTS’ four-show run. Take That sits in the top two spots with eight-date stretches at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in 2011.

The previously mentioned Springsteen and Waters shows ran for 10 and nine shows, respectively. Meanwhile, the Spice Girls boast the biggest-grossing arena engagement in Boxscore archives, via 17 gigs at the O2 Arena in 2007-08, just out-earning BTS’ recent run with $33.8million (£25.5million).

The K-pop powerhouses yesterday (December 4) released a “holiday remix” of their chart-topping English single ‘Butter’.

The latest remix is now the fifth version of the original song, which was first released in May this year. It follows the “Hotter”, “Cooler” and “Sweeter” remixes as well as one that featured a guest verse from American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, three members of BTS have sold some of their shares of HYBE for over $8million.

According to Bloomberg, members J-Hope, Jin and RM recently sold a combined 31,986 shares of HYBE stock, which had netted the trio a total of approximately $8.4million per regulatory filings.