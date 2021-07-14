Watch BTS’ television debut performance of ‘Permission To Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS have performed their latest single ‘Permission To Dance’ on television for the first time.

For their debut TV performance of the English-language track – co-written by Ed Sheeran – the septet took over the atrium of a shopping mall, which was decorated with thousands of purple balloons. The set was part of the K-pop boyband’s “two-day takeover event” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I just wanna dance / The music’s got me going / Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move,” they sang on the cheery chorus. Later during the performance, the group were joined by a troupe of dancers for a massive dance number.

Advertisement

BTS’ “takeover” of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will continue tomorrow (July 14), where they will perform a “special edition” of their chart-topping hit ‘Butter’, according to Billboard.

Aside from Sheeran, ‘Permission To Dance’ was also co-written by Snow Patrol’s Steve Mac, frequent Sheeran collaborator Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews. The song is also featured on the newly released CD version of the group’s chart-topping English-language single ‘Butter’.

Earlier this week, ‘Butter’ extended its hold on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh week in a row. The song has so far spent its entire run on the chart on the top spot, since its debut on May 21.

In other BTS news, the boyband are set to perform for the Global Citizen Live broadcast in September, alongside acts like Lorde, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more.