BTS to launch pop-up stores in New York and LA to coincide with ‘Proof’ release

BTS have announced the launch of pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles to coincide with the release of their upcoming compilation album, ‘Proof’.

The pop-up stores will be opening in the US cities tomorrow (June 10), in celebration of BTS’ new anthology album ‘Proof’, which is set to be released on the same day. This is according to a statement from HYBE America, as reported by People Magazine.

“The Los Angeles and New York City pop-up stores are official company activations designed to honour the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof’,” said HYBE America.

The pop-ups will be located on 700 N. Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood, California, and on 104 Charlton Street in New York. Both locations will be open daily from 12pm through to 7pm, however operating hours may be subject to change.

Each location will offer fans and visitors the opportunities to “dance, sing and pose” like BTS, as well as feature exclusive merchandise for purchase. Custom exclusive drops will be sold at the locations, on top of limited BTS merchandise from past collections.

According to People, anyone will be welcome at both pop-up locations, although visitors will have to book time slots prior to their visit for exploration opportunities and expedited entry. More information on tickets and purchasing can be found here.

‘Proof’ is set to be a 48-track compilation album that traces the septet’s storied career thus far through a combination of previous releases and new tracks that will “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS”.

In the lead-up to its release, the boyband have also dropped a teaser for the lead single off the album, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life)’ earlier this week.