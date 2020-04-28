BTS postpone entire ‘Map Of The Soul’ 2020 tour due to coronavirus

BTS has confirmed that they’ll postpone the whole of their 2020 ‘Map Of The Soul’ tour due to coronavirus.

Having previously shelved the opening leg of their tour in South Korea earlier this month, the K-Pop giants will now postpone the rest of their global tour dates for the remainder of the year.

A statement from Live Nation said: “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing government advisories on mass gatherings, BTS Map Of The Soul Tour – Europe has been postponed. Our highest priority remains the safety of our artists and fans as well as the global community.”

“We ask for your generous understanding that this decision has been made in consideration of the safety and health of everyone involved. We look forward to seeing you all in future.”

The band were scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4, with further shows set for Berlin and Barcelona.

An additional statement from their label Big Hit Entertainment on WeVerse said: “Due to the nature of BTS concerts involving travel by thousands of international fans no matter where the performances are held, it is also difficult to resume the tour with the current strict restrictions on cross-border movement still in place.

“Moreover it is impossible at this time to predict when the first performance marking the start of the tour will be able to begin. Therefore we have made the difficult decision to suspend the previously-announced tour schedule and develop a new schedule.”

The statement added: “Big Hit Entertainment will completely reschedule the tour and provide a new tour schedule to our fans as soon as it becomes clear when the tour can begin.”

Earlier this month, BTS also told their fans that they plan to share their album-making process with them as they begin work on the follow-up to ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

According to translations published by Soompi, bandmember RM told fans that the cancellation of shows had prompted them “to try something new”.

He went on to explain that they “wanted to share what we’ve been doing to feel more connected and that we’re doing a lot of things together.”

BTS released their latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait […] Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”