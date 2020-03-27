BTS postpone North American tour due to coronavirus

BTS have announced they are rescheduling their forthcoming North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The K-Pop giants were set to begin their 37-date Map of the Soul tour on April 25 and 26 with two nights at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before winding up with shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 5 and 6.

But after cancelling the start of their tour in South Korea, they have now postponed the U.S. shows as a direct result of the pandemic.

Current tickets will be honoured for the new dates, but the band’s management team Big Hit Entertainment are yet to confirm these.

At the time of writing, their UK shows remain unaffected.

Earlier this week, BTS announced they’re launching a new web series to help fans learn Korean.

They will host 30 lessons on social media app Weverse, which began earlier this week. In a statement, Big Hit Entertainment said each lesson is “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”

Each episode lasts three minutes and will focus on Korean grammar and expressions, with a lesson plan for each developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

An extensive list of all the shows cancelled as a result of coronavirus can be found here.