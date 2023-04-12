BTS’ ‘Proof’ exhibition heads to Los Angeles this Spring

The BTS exhibition ‘Proof’ is set to open in Los Angeles this Spring, HYBE and Live Nation have announced.

The ‘Proof’ exhibition is set to take place at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica this May, following stops in the South Korean cities of Seoul and Busan last year.

The upcoming exhibition will feature “an immersive visual journey that explores the members’ past, present and future through photographs, videos and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience”, per a press release, via Billboard.

According to the ‘Proof’ exhibition’s official website, registration for ticket access is open now until April 17 at 11:59pm PT. The website states that all who register will be “equally eligible to participate in the onsale”.

“However, if demand for tickets exceeds supply, visitors will be randomly selected to participate in the sale,” it adds. “Tickets are made available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.”

Should tickets be available following the first sale, more registered fans may be given access to purchase tickets at a later date.

In other BTS news, V recently previewed a new unreleased solo song called ‘Maybe’ during an impromptu late-night livestream on the fan community platform Weverse.

Meanwhile, Suga has opened up about his life as a K-pop idol, saying that he tends to “sleep intermittently”. He added: “I’ve never slept more than three hours for five to six years. I [wake up] after I sleep [for] two hours. But I don’t feel tired because I got used to this.”