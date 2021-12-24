BTS’ Suga tests positive for COVID-19

BTS rapper Suga has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On December 24, Big Hit Music shared that the 28-year-old South Korean idol had contracted the coronavirus, revealing his positive results on a PCR test.

The star had returned to Seoul from the US on Thursday (December 23), and had been in self-quarantine since arrival. He has not been in close contact with the remaining six members of BTS.

“He has no special symptoms and is staying at home in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,” stated the agency, per Yonhap News Agency. It added that Suga had completed two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in August.

Earlier this month, Big Hit Music had announced that all seven members of BTS would be on an “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019. The news had come shortly after the boyband’s in-person ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said in its statement. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut [in 2013 where they will get] to spend the holiday season with their families.”

In other BTS news, the K-pop juggernauts made a recent appearance on the latest instalment of The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s ‘Crosswalk Concert’ segment. The new clip sees boyband taking to the crosswalk to perform their hit singles ‘Butter’, ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Dynamite’ – complete with costume changes, back-up dancers and elaborate props, with Corden directing the whole production.