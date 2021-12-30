BTS react to Ashley Park’ cover of ‘Dynamite’ for ‘Emily In Paris’

Members of BTS have shared their reactions to actress Ashley Park’s rendition of ‘Dynamite’, from an episode of Netflix’s Emily In Paris.

BTS’ RM and V have shown their love for the cover, which was featured in the newly released second season of Emily In Paris. In the first episode of the new season, character Mindy (played by Ashley Park) gets on stage to perform the hit song after getting a job as an emcee at a drag bar.

A few days after the episode was released leader RM took to Instagram to post a story of the scene, alongside the caption “WOW”. The idol’s laughter can also be heard in the background of the clip.

Meanwhile, BTS vocalist V showed love for the cover by reposting the scene on his personal Instagram account, tagging the TV series in his caption along with a heart emoji.

Actress Ashley Park later re-shared of both BTS member’s posts on Twitter, voicing her appreciation for the group. “Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak,” she wrote, alongside a screen recording of the rapper’s Instagram story.

Honestly still on a high from this. RM giggling and Huh-ing was my peak 🤯🙏 pic.twitter.com/RnAp8ZFOkS — Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) December 24, 2021

Park later expressed her gratitude towards the two idols for sharing the scene in a now-unavailable Instagram Story post. “Truly speechless that members of BTS have shared the [Emily In Paris] ‘Dynamite’ performance,” she wrote, per Koreaboo. “Truly means so much to me, I have such respect for [BTS] for all they do as artists and especially as Koreans on a global scale.”

“I’m so happy you enjoyed this cover as much as I love your music and getting to sing it. Next time, come to Paris and hopefully, we can sing together,” she added.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. “The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said when announcing the break.