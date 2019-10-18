BTS release new ‘Make It Right’ remix featuring Lauv

Boys with Lauv

K-pop boyband BTS have shared a video for a brand-new remix of their song ‘Make It Right’, featuring American singer-songwriter Lauv. Watch it below.

The ‘Make It Right’ remix opens with a verse from Lauv, who replaces the original Korean lines from BTS members V, Jimin and Jungkook. “I was lost I was tryna find the answer / In the world around me yeah I was going crazy, all day all night / You were the only one who understood me and all that I was going through / Yeah I just gotta tell you / Oh baby yeah, I can make it better I can hold you tighter,” Lauv sings at the top of the track.

The rework arrived alongside a music video that intercuts a short animated narrative with footage from BTS’ recent world tour. Check it out here:

Lauv – real name Ari Staprans Leff – hinted at the collaboration yesterday (October 17) when he tweeted a photo of BTS with himself edited in, as if he were a member of the K-pop group. “Did I finally #makeitright?” Lauv asked in the caption, to which BTS replied, “You always #makeitright.”

BTS and Lauv first befriended each other on Twitter, when the latter suggested they make a song together one day. “I love BTS,” Lauv gushed to Rolling Stone India in May, when asked about their online interactions. “I would love to collab with them.”

In June, Lauv continued to show his support for BTS by attending the boyband’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself concert at the Wembley Stadium in London. “Love u BTS,” he tweeted alongside a picture of himself backstage with the septet.

‘Make It Right’ originally appeared on the Bangtan Boys’ latest studio album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, which arrived in April. On the seven-track album, which NME rated four stars, the K-pop stars “explore the idea of artist versus idol, roping in a couple of high-profile cameos – from Halsey to Ed Sheeran – to craft a record that sees them continuing to raise the bar”, writes Rhian Daly.

Last month, BTS member J-Hope teamed up with Becky G on the song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’. On the other hand, Lauv is gearing up for the release of his debut album, ‘~how i’m feeling~’, in March 2020.