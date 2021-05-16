BTS share more photo teasers for new single ‘Butter’

BTS have revealed more photo teasers for their upcoming new single ‘Butter’, which will be released later this month.

The Korean group have been sharing a steady stream of teasers for the forthcoming track over the last few weeks, including video clips featuring each individual member.

Earlier today (May 16), the band’s label BigHit Music posted another group photo alongside teaser photos of each of the seven members. They saw BTS wearing the same suits from last week’s (May 9) first photo teaser, but stood and seated in a wood-panelled room.

The individual photos, meanwhile, saw RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook posing in different outfits with a range of items, including a bowl of popcorn, a stack of pancakes and more.

The first photo teaser showed all seven members of BTS posing in suits in a red and mahogany room. You can see it below now.

It followed last week’s “concept clips”, which rounded off on Wednesday (May 5) with videos of V, Jimin and J-hope. In V’s teaser, he was seen dancing and eating sweets, while Jimin posed with a bottle of drink. J-hope’s clip, meanwhile, featured the rapper holding a yellow lollipop.

Previous videos saw Jin playing around with a bunch of yellow balloons with smiley faces on them while, in Suga’s clip, the rapper took photos with a film camera on a shadowy set.

Jungkook was filmed on a dimly lit set as he posed for the camera and spread butter on a piece of toast. The second video saw RM on a similar soundstage as he turned a light on and off.

The forthcoming single will be the second English-language release from the K-pop juggernauts following the release of ‘Dynamite’ last year. The new track will arrive on May 21 at 5am BST and is described in a statement as being “a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS”.

‘Dynamite’ recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100. BTS’ record surpassed a 31-week run by Psy in 2013 for ‘Gangnam Style’.

‘Dynamite’ also became the longest-running number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart. It surpasses an achievement previously attained by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, which topped the chart 17 times.

Last week (April 23), luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced BTS as its latest ambassadors with a picture of the group wearing matching Louis Vuitton-branded pastel shirts and jackets.

In a press release announcing the ambassador role, Louis Vuitton called BTS “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world”. It added that the group’s “ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House.

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us,” BTS said in their own statement.

As part of the new partnership, the boyband are expected to team up with the fashion house for a number of special projects. They are also expected to be styled with Louis Vuitton pieces for their upcoming appearances.