Bottega Veneta creative director welcomes BTS’ RM to “the family”

Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta, has welcomed BTS member RM to the brand’s family.

Earlier today (March 30), Blazy took to his personal Instagram account with a new post featuring the K-pop idol carrying a black version of the brand’s Andiamo bag, seemingly as part of Bottega Veneta’s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign.

The Italian fashion house’s creative director also tagged RM in the picture, and added the caption: “Welcome to the family”. Check out the full post below.

Advertisement

It is currently unclear whether this means RM will become an ambassador for the brand. A number of his fellow BTS bandmates like Jimin and J-hope currently represent brands such as Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, respectively.

This is not the first time RM has interacted with the luxury Italian fashion house. Earlier this month, speaking to Spanish publication El País, the K-pop idol spoke about how “Bottega [Veneta] is different” for him despite having “lost interest in brands”.

“they don’t use logos, they have a history with weaving and leather, they don’t even have Instagram. They are beyond the buzz,” he added.

The K-pop idol was also previously spotted front row at the brand’s Fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion week in February. According to Fashionista, the singer had also been gifted an Andiamo bag from the fashion house just days before the Milan show.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook recently became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein. As part of his new appointment, the singer also released his first campaign for the brand, as part of its Spring 2023 collection.