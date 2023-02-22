BTS’ RM drops music video for ‘Closer’ featuring scenes from Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision To Leave’

BTS leader RM has dropped a video for the song ‘Closer’ that features scenes from Park Chan-wook’s acclaimed mystery-romance film Decision To Leave.

The music video was officially released yesterday (February 21) via BTS’ BANGTANTV YouTube channel and a clip from the video was also simultaneously shared on RM’s personal Instagram page. “I added some lo-fi arrangement to go with the video! It’s an honour to be part of a movie I love,” the K-pop idol’s caption read.

The ‘Closer’ video features snippets lifted from Decision To Leave, starring Tang Wei as Song Seo-rae and Park Hae-il as Detective Jang Hae-jun. The song features Paul Blanco and Mahalia, and production by HONNE.

RM has made no secret of his love for Park Chan-wook’s slow-burn mystery romance film, telling the director himself that he had seen it at least six times. Decision To Leave debuted at the Cannes Film Festival last year, winning Park the festival’s coveted Best Director prize. Park is well known for helming a number of other acclaimed Korean films including the Vengeance Trilogy and The Handmaiden, as well as the 2013 English psychological thriller film Stoker.

‘Closer’ appears on RM’s debut solo album ‘Indigo’, which was first released on December 2, 2022 and marked RM’s third solo release following two prior mixtapes. The 10-track album featured guest appearances from the likes of Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High and more.

In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly praised ‘Indigo’ for “focusing on building its own inimitable world” rather than following “current trends and sounds most likely to score a hit”.