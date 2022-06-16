BTS’ RM dismisses disbandment rumours: “This is not the end for us”

BTS leader RM has addressed disbandment rumours in a recent post made to fan community platform Weverse.

Earlier this week, the K-pop titans announced that they would be “[taking] time to explore some solo projects” during a live broadcast celebrating their ninth anniversary. The boyband are set to embark on an extended break in order to pursue solo work.

In a recent post shared to the band’s Weverse page, RM addressed rumours of the band’s disbandment and so-called “hiatus”, which he described as “aggressive keywords taken out of context”, as translated by Koreaboo.

“I fully expected this to happen. I was bracing myself for it, too. But it still left a bitter feeling in my heart. It’s not that I wanted everyone to watch the entire broadcast of us being weepy and whiny before making any comments, though,” RM wrote.

“The broadcast had been a totally honest, almost confession-like, moment that we wanted to share with ARMYs who formed and held on to that indescribable bond with us without asking us for anything in return,” RM wrote.

“As clear as it would have been to those who actually watched it, we explained throughout the whole broadcast that this is not the end for us – just like the title of the song ‘Yet To Come’ suggests.”

The rapper also added that after the broadcast, and the media reports that followed, he has come across “a lot of misinterpretations” regarding BTS’ intentions. “What I would like to clarify is that we weren’t ‘beating around the bush’ about anything,” he explained. “There is nothing to ‘read between the lines’ in that broadcast.”

“The members have been incredibly open to discussing the future of BTS whenever we got the chance. We’ve gone through a fair amount of trial and error – but that’s because we’ve been growing and maturing together through our teens and 20s,” RM concluded.

BTS recently released ‘Proof’, a 48-track compilation album that traces the septet’s storied career thus far through a combination of previous releases and new tracks that “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS”.