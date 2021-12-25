BTS’ RM and Jin test positive for COVID-19

BTS members RM and Jin have tested posted for COVID-19, the group’s label Big Hit Music has confirmed.

The agency released a statement on its fan community platform Weverse disclosing that both the rapper and the singer had received positive PCR results for the virus today (December 25).

RM had returned to Seoul from the US last week (December 17) and has been in quarantine since his arrival. Those entering South Korea must currently quarantine for 10 days and take PCR tests on arrival and towards the end of the self-isolation period; RM’s first test was negative, Big Hit said, but his second test was found to be positive.

The BTS leader and rapper is currently “exhibiting no particular symptoms”, according to the statement and is in self-isolation at his home.

Jin had returned to Seoul on December 6 and completed quarantine, including two negative PCR tests, after his arrival. Big Hit said that he began to feel “flu-like symptoms” this afternoon and underwent PCR testing, which came back positive. “He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home,” it said.

The label confirmed that both members received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August and are following Korea’s health authority guidelines. It added that neither of them had been in contact with any of their bandmates since returning to Korea.

“Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,” it said. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

RM and Jin’s test results follow BTS rapper Suga being diagnosed with COVID-19 upon his return to Seoul yesterday (December 24). Suga was also confirmed to be fully vaccinated and is self-isolating at his home. He was not experiencing any “special symptoms” at the time the statement about his diagnosis was released.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. “The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said when announcing the break.

“It will also be the first time for them since their debut [in 2013 where they will get] to spend the holiday season with their families.”

Although a date was not given for the group’s return to work, their label confirmed they would soon be preparing for scheduled live shows in Seoul, which will take place in March, as well as working on a new album.