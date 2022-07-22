BTS’ RM reveals his upcoming solo effort is “90 per cent done”

BTS‘ RM has shared a much-anticipated update on his next solo material in a recent livestream.

The K-pop idol held a livestream on fan community platform Weverse on July 21, where he shared several updates on the progress of his approaching solo record. “I’m just turning on the live to say… look out for my album, stay tuned,” he said in a mix of English and Korean, as translated by Koreaboo.

RM also shared that a vast majority of the work for his as-yet-untitled project had already been completed. “I’m near the end of my work on the album. I don’t know how things will go from now [on], but I will probably be the next member after J-Hope to release my solo album,” he told viewers.

“So, um, for my album, studio work is like 90 per cent done.” According to RM, what remains to be completed includes filming for music videos and the production of other “content” to be released in conjunction with the music.

The rapper also hinted at the subject matter he will be touching on through his next solo effort. “I had fun working on music, I think it will be completely different from ‘Mono’,” RM revealed, in reference to his 2018 solo mixtape. “If ‘Mono’ recorded my 2016 to ’18, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to ’22.”

RM ended off his rundown by providing a brief update on his BTS bandmate Jimin’s current progress with his own solo material. “Jimin is working hard [on his own solo music] too, please show [us] lots of support,” he told fans.

RM’s livestream arrives days after it was announced that the seven-member K-pop group had teamed up with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg on a new single titled ‘Bad Decisions’, slated for release next month.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Blanco said of the forthcoming collaboration. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”